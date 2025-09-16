The Akwa Ibom State Government has declared two medical doctors wanted for abandoning their duty posts after being trained for eight years with state resources....

The doctors are Dr. Uduakabasi Ita, a Consultant Radiologist, and Dr. Mfonobong George Bassey, a Consultant Hematologist—both staff of the state Ministry of Health.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John, the government has given them two clear options: either return to their duty posts in the state civil service, or refund all resources spent on their training.

Dr. John stressed that moving forward, medical officers sponsored by government must serve out their agreed number of years in Akwa Ibom before considering resignation.

The Commissioner insists government will not continue to lose its best hands to so-called “greener pastures” without first serving the people whose resources paid for their training.