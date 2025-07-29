The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has advised politicians from Nigeria’s Northern region to shelve any presidential ambitions until 2031 in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration....

Speaking on Tuesday in Kaduna at a two-day interactive session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Akume praised the Foundation’s efforts in fostering dialogue between government and citizens to deepen democracy and promote national unity.

The event, themed “Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizens’ Engagement for National Unity”, attracted key northern political figures and appointees, including the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Malam Ali M. Ali.

Akume highlighted President Tinubu’s achievements in security, agriculture, infrastructure, and economic reform, noting that two years into his presidency, the administration had already made substantial progress.

“Tinubu pledged fairness in governance, and he has lived up to that commitment. When a leader is performing, the right thing to do is to encourage continuity,” the SGF said.

He dismissed claims that the North had been marginalised, citing strategic appointments and major infrastructure projects such as the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway and a proposed road network linking Akwanga, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba.

Akume also defended the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said had empowered sub-national governments with increased revenues for grassroots development.

He stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda was not mere rhetoric but a detailed roadmap for national revival, citing gains in foreign policy, education, job creation, taxation, anti-corruption, and peacebuilding.

Calling for unity and political patience, the SGF urged northern politicians to look beyond 2027 and support Tinubu’s presidency through to 2031, warning that opposition from within could derail the nation’s progress.