The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on lawmakers to intensify their efforts as the 10th National Assembly enters what he described as the decisive phase of its tenure.

Akpabio made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja during his opening remarks at the first plenary session of the Senate in 2026, following the Christmas and New Year recess.

He urged senators to translate insights gained from engagements with constituents into concrete laws and stronger oversight that respond directly to national needs.

According to him, Nigeria’s economic strain, security threats and social challenges did not abate during the legislative break, stressing that the resumption of plenary must be marked by renewed urgency and responsibility.

The session, however, began on a somber note as the Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of late Senator Godiya Akwashiki (SDP–Nasarawa North), who died on December 31, 2025.

Akpabio described the late lawmaker as a committed and modest public servant whose absence would be deeply felt, while extending condolences to his family, constituents and the people of Nasarawa State.

On security matters, the Senate President commended Nigeria’s ongoing cooperation with the United States in counter-terrorism efforts, noting that such partnerships were vital to restoring peace. He also expressed sympathy for families affected by insecurity nationwide, describing the crisis as one that touches “lives, homes and futures.”

Akpabio raised concerns over a recent United Nations warning that up to 35 million Nigerians could face hunger this year, calling the projection disturbing and unacceptable.

According to him, “The development calls for urgent legislative action, stronger oversight and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to boost food security and protect vulnerable citizens.”

He further appealed to political actors to maintain civility and patriotism as political activities begin to intensify across the country, warning that national unity should not be endangered by personal ambitions. He also urged Nigerians to remember citizens still held by criminal groups, describing their captivity as a “national wound.”

Reaffirming support for the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Programme, Akpabio said sustained cooperation and collective sacrifice remained essential to achieving lasting progress.

Turning to the Senate’s responsibilities, he said the chamber had less than one year and five months left in its legislative cycle and must now prioritise delivery over routine.

“This is the final stretch of the marathon,” he said. “It is the phase that separates participation from performance.”

He stressed that legislative focus should shift to reforms that drive economic growth, strengthen institutions, enhance security and rebuild public trust, cautioning against passing laws for the sake of numbers.

Akpabio added that the Senate would work to conclude pending bills and leave behind a disciplined and effective institution. On the 2026 budget, he assured that it would undergo thorough examination to guarantee accountability and proper execution.

“We are here for Nigerians,” he declared. “We are their ears to hear their cries, their eyes to see their realities, and their legislative voice to protect their rights.”

Urging lawmakers to rise to the challenge, Akpabio said history would judge the current Senate by how it handles the closing phase of its mandate.

“Let it be said that when the Tenth Senate reached the final stretch, it did not slow down or leave the work unfinished,” he said, calling on senators to “finish strong” for the country’s sake.