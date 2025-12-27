Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome banditry and other security threats from 2026 onward, calling on citizens to unite in building a more peaceful and just society. Akpabio made the remarks during a prayer and fasting service held in honour of the Ak...

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome banditry and other security threats from 2026 onward, calling on citizens to unite in building a more peaceful and just society.

Akpabio made the remarks during a prayer and fasting service held in honour of the Akpabio family at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Ukana Ikot Ntuen, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, the Senate President urged Nigerians to put aside divisions, embrace harmony and strengthen bonds within their families, communities and across the nation, noting that meaningful development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace.

He was quoted as saying, “I want to wish all Nigerians a very prosperous and peaceful new year. I want to assure all Nigerians that the new year will usher in renewed peace in our country.”

Reflecting on the spiritual significance of the season, Akpabio added, “For God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten son to be born as a man so as to redeem mankind. By the reason of the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians will be redeemed from banditry and insurgency in the new year and beyond.”

The Senate President also appealed to Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in tackling insecurity.

He expressed optimism that strengthened cooperation with international partners would help bring lasting solutions to the country’s security challenges.

Akpabio further highlighted the importance of the family as the bedrock of peace and progress, stressing that unity remains essential for collective success.

In her address at the event, his wife, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, encouraged family members to show mutual support, set aside personal differences and live together in love, describing harmony at home as vital to wider societal peace.