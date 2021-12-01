Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu harp on Women’s empowerment for National Development

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the need for the empowerment of women in different areas for the development of the nation.

Governor Akeredolu noted that no meaningful economic development can take place in the country without women empowerment.

The Governors spoke on Wednesday at the 3rd Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) held at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu, who stressed the need to create legislative backing for the Forum, noted that it is important to make progress by creating an institutional framework around the core values of FOWOSO and adopting policy from the forum’s efforts.



While lauding the initiator of FOWOSO, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, for her vision to key into gender equality and empowerment of women and girl child, Governor Akeredolu said it is important to create credit schemes for women empowerment .

The Governor said his administration will look into the establishment of women-focused microcredit in each ward of the local governments in partnership with FOWOSO.

The Chairman of the Occasion and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while declaring open the 3rd FOWOSO Summit, said the initiative is for the overall development of womenfolk.

He advised that the forum should encourage more women to come into their fold so as to bring the desired change.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Governor Akeredolu as a role model, adding that the Sunshine state Governor is a man of courage who says his mind no matter the condition.

He challenged women to participate actively in the business of governance for societal development, urging them to always rise to the challenge of engaging in numerous efforts that promote their welfare and make life more bearable for them.