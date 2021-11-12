Breaking News

Akeredolu Reopens Ondo Forests

Latest Breaking News About Ondo State Forests: Onsdo State reopens forests Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the reopening of forests in the State.

The decision to ban forestry activities in the State was taken at the State Executive Council meeting in August, 2021.

The Government said the measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

The review of the ban and subsequent approval by Governor Akeredolu came on the heels of an appreciable level of compliance on the part of those saddled with responsibilities during the ban

The state government urged
all permit holders as well as other legitimate stakeholders to commence their activities only from the approved date, Monday 15th November, 2021.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Goje picks holes in NSIP as FG sets records straight

TVCN
Apr 7, 2018

The chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, Danjuma Goje has picked holes in the National Social…

COVID-19: Nigeria records 13 new cases, total now 318

TVCN
Apr 11, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 13 new cases of Coronavirus in the country. (more…)

BREAKING: Freed Kankara Schoolboys arrive Katsina

TVCN
Dec 18, 2020

The abducted Kankara schoolboys have arrived Katsina after being released by their abductors suspected…

Another militant group sends list of demand to FG

TVCN
Nov 17, 2016

Another group known as the Niger Delta People’s Congress, NDPC, has forwarded another list of demands…

TVC News Special Reports

Gunmen kill APC scribe in Ondo

22 Jun 2021 8.55 pm

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have…

Continue reading

Ondo Varsity Shut Amidst Cases Of Robbery, Rape By Gunmen

26 Jun 2021 11.35 am

Report says the Olusegun Agagu University…

Continue reading
PDP tackles Ondo Govt over hike in UNIMED fees

PDP tackles Ondo Govt over hike in UNIMED fees

07 Nov 2021 3.22 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State…

Continue reading