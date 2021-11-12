Akeredolu Reopens Ondo Forests

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the reopening of forests in the State.

The decision to ban forestry activities in the State was taken at the State Executive Council meeting in August, 2021.

The Government said the measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

The review of the ban and subsequent approval by Governor Akeredolu came on the heels of an appreciable level of compliance on the part of those saddled with responsibilities during the ban

The state government urged

all permit holders as well as other legitimate stakeholders to commence their activities only from the approved date, Monday 15th November, 2021.