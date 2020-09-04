Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has presented official cars to members of the state house of assembly.

Mr. Akeredolu who presented the cars to the lawmakers at the government house, said the presentation was not politically motivated.

According to him, the vehicles will assist the lawmakers in the discharge of their legislative duties.

The Governor added his government would continue to partner the legislative arm of government in the discharge of its duties.

The Speaker of the assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun thanked the governor for his kind gesture.