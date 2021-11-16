Breaking News

Akeredolu Nominates 14 Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers

Governor Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, 7 Special Advisers Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.

The commissioner nominees are as follows:

i. Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East

ii. Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West

iii. Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East

iv. Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West

v. Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North

vi. Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre

vii. Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore

viii. Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje

ix. Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele

x. Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo

xi. Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa

xii. Hon. Wale Akinlosotu- Ondo East

xiii. Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West

xiv. Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following:

i. Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole

ii. Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole

iii. Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye

iv. Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye

v. Mrs Olamide Falana

vi. Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile

vii. Mr Niyi Oseni

The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.

The Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.

