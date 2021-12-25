Akeredolu felicitates Christians at Christmas, urges moderate celebration

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has felicitated Christians across the state and beyond on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

Governor Akeredolu charged the people to reflect the reason for the season by extending love to the less-privileged and their neighbours.

“Undoubtedly, this season resonates deep feeling of excitement and celebration. It is a celebration that has become a ritual among us. The birth of Jesus Christ preaches love, happiness, and salvation for the people. We must be deliberate, this season, to spread love around.

“Notwithstanding this great feeling of joy, I call on our people to celebrate moderately. Judging from the present mood and realities, we must balance our celebration with the realities that will confront us in the new year.

“As we celebrate, let us also be vigilant in our environment. Our security agencies, supported by Amotekun, are everywhere to ensure that we have a peaceful celebration in the state.

“Let me on behalf of my adorable Betty, my family, myself and the government of Ondo State congratulate you on this joyous occasion. I pray that we will live to celebrate many more Christmas.

“I must not fail to also charge you to observe all Covid-19 protocols as this deadly virus is very much around. Wear your face-mask, use hand sanitizer and maintain distance while in public places. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.