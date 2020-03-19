Ondo state government has directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions in the state as from Friday 20th, March, 2020 indefinitely.

This measure is to harvest children into the safety net for proper monitoring and care.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave the directive in a statewide broadcast in Akure.

He called on all residents of the state to obey and observe the simple, time tested and internationally accepted precautionary measures to fight this debilitating virus.

To further strengthen capacity to respond effectively to this emergency, the state government also set up a high level inter-ministerial committee to coordinate state’s response to the COVID-19 challenge.

The committee which is chaired by the hon commissioner for health, has members cutting across relevant institutions and MDAS.

The main term of reference of this committee is to activate, coordinate and drive the state response protocols.