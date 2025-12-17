Nigerian workers under the banner of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, gathered at the Labour House to protest rising insecurity and economic challenges in the country. President Bola Tinubu met with the leadership of the Congress Tuesday night in a bid to stave off the protest. But NLC President, J...

Nigerian workers under the banner of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, gathered at the Labour House to protest rising insecurity and economic challenges in the country.

President Bola Tinubu met with the leadership of the Congress Tuesday night in a bid to stave off the protest.

But NLC President, Joe Ajaero told newsmen that there was no resolve to stop the protest.

But the leadership is currently in a meeting with a committee set up at the late night meeting with the President and the leadership of the Governors’ Forum.

Workers anxiously and patiently await the outcome of the meeting as some of the leaders insist they would protest go ahead with the protest.

Notable among them are Omoyele Sowore and his colleagues in the Revolution Now Movement.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is calling for the establishment of a dedicated fund to rehabilitate and compensate citizens, including workers, who have been affected by widespread insecurity.

The labour centre is also demanding that Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, which assigns the responsibility for the security and welfare of citizens to the government— be made justiciable.

In addition, the NLC is seeking reforms aimed at strengthening a truly independent, people-oriented electoral umpire, ensuring prompt prosecution and punishment of electoral offenders, and ending the militarisation of elections in Nigeria.