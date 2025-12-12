The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on December 17, citing the worsening security situation across the country. In a notice circulated to all state councils on December 10, following its National Executive Committee (NEC) in-session meeting on December 4, t...

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on December 17, citing the worsening security situation across the country.

In a notice circulated to all state councils on December 10, following its National Executive Committee (NEC) in-session meeting on December 4, the labour union condemned the persistent threats posed by bandits and kidnappers.

The NLC specifically referenced the November 17 abduction of female students from a boarding school in Kebbi State, expressing outrage over the withdrawal of security personnel from the school shortly before the attack.

The union described the incident as a “dastardly and criminal” act that requires “immediate investigation and prosecution.”

The organisation has directed all affiliates and state councils to “fully mobilise” workers and civil society groups to participate in the protest.

“The surge in kidnappings targeting schoolchildren has reached an alarming and unacceptable level,” the communiqué reads.

NLC said the federal government has failed to take adequate measures to secure schools, particularly those in remote and fringe areas.

“The NEC-in-Session demands an immediate and thorough investigation into, and prosecution of, all those involved in the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected school,” the communique added.

“The NEC-in-Session is concerned that the government has not done enough to secure all the schools, especially those on the fringes of the towns and those in remote areas, to stop attacks on innocent pupils and students and their teachers.

“Consequently, the NEC-in-Session directs all NLC-affiliates and state councils to fully mobilise for a nationwide protest against insecurity scheduled for 17th December 2025.”