As Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua prepares to take on Kubrat Pulev in a huge heavyweight clash on Saturday, youths and kinsmen in Ogun State on Friday rallied support for him towards a successful outing.

Anthony Joshua will be defending his WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles against the Bulgarian at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

The Boxer who hails from Sagamu, Ogun State had in February, 2020 visited his hometown to associate with his root.

Boxing loving youth and Kinsmen of the heavyweight champion took to streets of Sagamu on Friday, drumming support for their own.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth, Lamide Lawal led the rally to the palace of Akarigbo of Remoland and other parts of the town.

He stated that the fight would be shown live in five different locations across the state, which are; Ota, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ilaro and Abeokuta by 8pm.