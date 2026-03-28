The Ondo State Government has commended the gallant operatives of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, alongside other security agencies, for their bravery and professionalism in the successful rescue of kidnapped victims in Akure South Local Government Area. The government particularly praised the leadership of the Amotekun Corps…...

The Ondo State Government has commended the gallant operatives of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, alongside other security agencies, for their bravery and professionalism in the successful rescue of kidnapped victims in Akure South Local Government Area.

The government particularly praised the leadership of the Amotekun Corps under Corps Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, for the well-coordinated overnight operations that led to the rescue of five victims in two separate incidents at Oke Ijebu and along the Oda–Akure axis.

It also lauded the synergy and collaboration among various security agencies, noting that their joint efforts were instrumental to the success of the operations.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the government assured residents that it will continue to strengthen security measures across the state.

Residents were further encouraged to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information, emphasizing that collective responsibility remains vital to sustaining peace and security in Ondo State.