The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his third anniversary in office, commending his administration’s reform-driven agenda and commitment to national development. In a congratulatory message marking the milestone on May 29, 2026, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the past three years as a period…...

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his third anniversary in office, commending his administration’s reform-driven agenda and commitment to national development.

In a congratulatory message marking the milestone on May 29, 2026, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the past three years as a period defined by bold economic decisions and courageous reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth.

The governor noted that the President’s leadership has demonstrated the importance of making tough but necessary choices to secure a more prosperous future for Nigerians, despite short-term challenges.

He highlighted key areas of progress under the current administration, including infrastructure development, fiscal discipline, reforms in the energy sector, and ongoing efforts to strengthen national security.

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Governor Aiyedatiwa also reaffirmed Ondo State’s alignment with the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” expressing confidence in the ability of the ruling All Progressives Congress to deliver good governance across the country.

He pledged the state’s continued support for federal policies and programmes designed to improve the welfare of citizens, adding that Ondo remains committed to promoting equity, inclusiveness, and national progress.

The governor offered prayers for continued wisdom, strength, and good health for President Tinubu as he steers the nation toward greater heights.