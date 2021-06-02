Wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle has expressed dismay over the attitude of some men who reject their wife’s meal during while on monthly menstruation

The attitude according to her is becoming common among men in Zamfara and other parts of the country

Aisha Bello Matawalle stated this during the distribution of Menstrual Hygiene kids and awareness campaign at the Government Girls Day Secondary school, Samaru in Gusau the state Capital

She appeal to female folks to ensure they keep Clean especially during their menstruation period to avoid been rejected by their spouse

Represented by Fatima Musa at the event, the wife of the Governor says, must men appears to believe it is forbidden for a woman to experience the usual monthly circle and many of them considers it as a Taboo

“Wife of the Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle directed us to come here to sensitise and educate teenage Girls on the need to keep clean during monthly menstruation to avoid contacting any infection” Fatima Said

“Research shows that some men in Zamfara and other parts of the country are of the opinion that it is sacrosanct for them to eat food cooked by their wive’s or daughters while on their monthly menstruation” She added

This according to her has prompted the the wife of the Governor to embark on sensitization and awareness campaign to girls and women in the state.

Some participants at the event Yana Mohammed and Hauwa’u Bello said the awareness campaign is timely considering the rise in the ugly attitude of some men regarding women’s monthly menstruation

They want the men to consider it as a nutural thing ordained by God and also appreciate their effort for going through the pains to become mothers

One Hundred teenage girls benifited from free sanitary pads donated by the wife of the Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle

Monthly period or menstruation is normal vaginal bleeding which is a natural part of a healthy Woman that last between four to five days every month.