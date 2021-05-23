The First, Aisha Buhari has paid a condolence visit to the Family of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

She was accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs, APC Women Rep, DG National Centre for Women Development and other associates.

The wife of the President described the death of the Chief Of Army Staff and the ten other officers aboard the ill-fated aircraft as a monumental loss to their families and the Nation at large.

She further prayed that the Almighty grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.