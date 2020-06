Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, under the subsidiary Operation, LONG REACH, says it has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ logistics base and killed many of them in another set of successful air interdiction missions.

This operation took Place at Tongule, Bukar Meram in Borno state.

According to Major General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, the air strikes were carried out after series of surveillance missions indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities.