The management of Air Peace has agreed to recall some of the Pilots it recently sacked.

This followed a meeting between Aviation Minister Mr Hadi Sirika, the airline’s management and the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema heeded to the Minister’s appeal that the airline recalls the maximum number of pilots it can pay their salaries , without being financially strained.

Mr Onyema, said the airline has sacrificed so much to make the pilots comfortable and described them as ungrateful.

The pilots’ union, said it is worrisome that a large number of its members had been thrown into the labour market, and appealed to aviation employers to see them as partners and not adversaries.

The Aviation Minister called for the understanding of everyone, especially the Labour unions, of the prevailing situation in the aviation industry, saying it was not the time for unnecessary upheavals.