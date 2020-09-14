Several bandits have been killed in Zamfara state after the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI destroyed a bandit camp in the Doumborou Forest area of the State.

The bandits belonged to the gang led by the so-called ‘Dangote’.

In a statement by the coordinator Defence Media Operation, Major General John Eneche, the air strike was executed on Sunday, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged WUTAN DAJI 2.

The target was designated for attack after Human Intelligence reports as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions indicated that ‘Dangote’ and some of his members, along with their logistics items and rustled livestock, had established a new camp at the southern flank of the Forest.

The Air Component dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.