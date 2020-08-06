The Nigerian Air Force is upgrading its facilities ahead of the arrival of the long-awaited Super Tucanos, expected to be delivered next year.

The Chief of the Air Staff was at the Air Force Base in Kainji, Niger state, to assess the facilities. The service is expecting new aircraft, among them are the 12 Super Tucanos that will be housed here.

The full fleet of 12 Super Tucano aircraft are currently in production by SNC and Embraer at the Jacksonville facility in Florida with delivery to the Nigerian Air Force expected on schedule in 2021.