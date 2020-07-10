The Nigerian Air Force under the component of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized some armed banditleaders and several of their fighters in an air strike at Kagara Forrest of Zamfara State.

A statement by the Cordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche states said the feat was achieved on 9 July 2020, based on Human Intelligence reports, indicating that some armed bandits relocated with a large number of rustled livestock from Sokoto State side of the Forest and set up a camp in the Zamfara State axis of the Forest.

Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships, to engage the location where 8 bandit leaders and no fewer than a dozen of their fighters, were killed by airstrikes.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar says he is impressed with the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism. He wants them to remain resolute in the counter insurgency operations.