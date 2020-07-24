Nigerian Air Force has handed over suspects involved in accident that led to death of Flying Officer Tolulope

Arotile to Nigeria Police Force.

The three suspects were former Classmates of the deceased Flying Officer at the Nigerian Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna.

24 year old Tolulope Arotile was knocked down by her classmate who was reportedly reversing an SUV when it hit the flying officer who fell and hit her head on the tarmac.

The car also ran over part of her body after knocking her down. She died from loss of blood and trauma to the head at the 461 NAF Hospital, Kaduna.