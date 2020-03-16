The Air task force says it has destroyed some logistics facilities of the Islamic State of West Africa Province at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola.

According to him, the attack was executed based on Intelligence reports that the terrorists had resumed using the settlement to store their logistics supplies.

Fighter jets and a helicopter gunship scrambled to provide close air support to ground troops at Gubio neutralised an ISWAP gun truck and some of their fighters as they attempted escape.