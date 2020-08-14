The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed compounds housing them at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno.

The air strikes were conducted on 12 August 2020 following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to TVC News by John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters.

#NewsFlash: Operation Lafiya Dole Air Task Force sustains onslaught on terrorists, destroys ISWAP camp, kills scores of fighters in Borno. pic.twitter.com/Umc38xnAcH — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 14, 2020

The statement added: “following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed presence of a sizable number of the ISWAP elements at designated locations in the settlement, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location. The NAF Jets took turns in engaging the location scoring devastating hits on the designated targets leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters.”

Mr Enenche added that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism and urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country.