The Assistant Inspector General of police, Iliyasu Ahmed in charge of zone 2 has said as the ban on interstate continues, his men would ensure the directives by the president is carried out to the later.

Reacting to complain of reckless driving by some drivers especially as they approach some land borders , the police boss said Nigerians must realise that the lives of security personnel are important as they carry out their statutory duties.

He stressed that it is important that motorists are cautious and slow down as they approach check points where his men are stationed especially during this period of interstate travel ban.