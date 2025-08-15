Assistant Inspector General of Police Godwin Eze has taken over security operations in Anambra South Senatorial District ahead of the by election tomorrow Saturday....

Assistant Inspector General of Police Godwin Eze has taken over security operations in Anambra South Senatorial District ahead of the by election tomorrow Saturday.

To this end the Agunechemba Security Squad and other local vigilante groups have been bared from operating during the Election between 6 am and 6 pm on the day of the election.

Similarly vehicular movements have been restricted within the Senatorial District between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am same day .

According to the statement by the Police Pubic Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga this move and directive are proactive measures towards ensuring free fair and transparent election in the area .

“In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, AIG Godwin Eze, who has been deployed as the Supervisory Officer for the forthcoming Anambra Bye-elections slated for tomorrow 16th August 2025. Consequently, he has today, 15th August 2025 assumed full charge of the deployment of officers and men for the exercise”

“The AIG in his address emphasised that only duly accredited security personnel will be permitted to participate in election duties”

“Consequently, all vigilante operatives, hunters, and other quasi-security outfits are strictly prohibited from any form of engagement during the exercise”

“Furthermore, to ensure a safe and hitch-free election, there shall be restrictions on vehicular movement from 6am to 6pm in the affected areas throughout the election period”

“The areas include: Nnewi North and South, Orumba North and South, Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ihiala Local Government areas respectively, for the Anambra South Senatorial District Others include: Onitsha North Constituency 1 as well as Awka South Local Government where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters is located”

“The restriction is a proactive measure to deter criminal activities, reduce the risk of electoral violence, and guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, and security personnel”

“The Command assures residents of its readiness to safeguard the electoral process, while urging citizens to remain law-abiding and to cooperate with security personnel deployed for the exercise”