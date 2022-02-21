Breaking News

AIB wants air safety efforts strengthened to reduce casualties

The International Day for air crash victims was observed in Nigeria with calls on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to enact policies making it compulsory for airlines to support air crash victims and their families.

The Accident and Investigation Bureau, who made this appeal, says two thousand and thirty eight victims have died in air crashes from 1969 to date.

It wants air safety efforts strengthened to further reduce casualties, even though air accidents have become significantly lesser.

