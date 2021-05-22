The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force to lead the Investigation into the crash of a military aircraft that occurred on Friday in Kaduna, in which the Chief of Army Staff died.

A statement by General Manager, Public Affairs of the agency indicates that the Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.

It also says that investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

The crash, which occurred on landing, claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides, and the flight crew.

The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two agencies last year covering areas of mutual assistance.