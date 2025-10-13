General Manager of Kano Pillars FC, Ahmed Musa, has condemned the violent attack on match officials and players of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) during their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday, vowing that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice. The incide...

General Manager of Kano Pillars FC, Ahmed Musa, has condemned the violent attack on match officials and players of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) during their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday, vowing that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice.

The incident occurred at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano after 3SC scored a late equaliser, triggering a pitch invasion by enraged fans who physically assaulted referees and disrupted the match.

In an official statement, Musa described the violence as “unfortunate, painful, and disgraceful,” and emphasized that such conduct has no place in football.

“This behaviour does not represent the true values, identity, or proud history of Kano Pillars,” he said. “The club fell far short of that standard on Sunday.”

He assured the public that the club would work closely with relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure accountability.

“I tender an unreserved apology to the players, coaches, officials, and supporters of Shooting Stars Sports Club, to the match referees and league officials who were caught in this terrible situation, to the Nigeria Premier Football League board and its partners at GTI, to the league organisers, and to every football fan across Nigeria and beyond who watched these scenes with anger, shock, and disappointment,” he said.