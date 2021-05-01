Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has blamed the recent attacks in the state on those he described as ‘aggrieved politicians’ who are sponsoring militants to make the state ungovernable.

Speaking in a bvroadcast to mark this year’s workers’ day, the governor said that the attack on his country home last Saturday which left some security aides dead was one of the ploys by those he described as the enemies of the state to paint a wrong picture about the state.

He said that the sponsors of the attacks on facilities and properties in the state wanted to cause a state of emergency in the state.

He, however assured workers and other resident of the state that security agencies were closing in on the attackers and their sponsors.

Uzodinma insinuated that the vicious attacks on the state were because of his resolve that the resources of the state should be used for the welfare of the people.

He, however, vowed that no amount of attack on the state would make him stop working for the growth of the state.

Uzodinma insisted that his achievements in 17 months in offices had dwarfed the position, hence their resolve to make the state ungovernable.