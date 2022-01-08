Aggrieved APC members ask court to stop national convention

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress have made fresh moves to stop the national convention from holding next month.The plaintiffs are seeking an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the Gov. Buni-led Caretaker- and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee from going ahead with the convention on the grounds that state congresses are yet to be completed in all the 36 states of the federation.

Joined as defendants in the suit are the APC, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

No date has been fixed for a hearing of the case.