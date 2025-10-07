Professor Mahmood Yakubu has officially handed over the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed Acting National Chairman of the commission. Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving National Commissioner in INEC, assumed her new role o...

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has officially handed over the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed Acting National Chairman of the commission.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving National Commissioner in INEC, assumed her new role on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja. She also chairs INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance & Complaints Committee (LSCCC).

Professor Yakubu, whose second and final five-year term is set to end in November 2025, urged commissioners and directors to offer their full support to Agbamuche-Mbu as she leads the commission until a substantive chairman is appointed.

The outgoing Chairman highlighted that his departure follows the constitutional term limit, having previously completed his first term in November 2020 before being reappointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate for a second term.

In an emotionally charged address, Professor Yakubu expressed profound gratitude to INEC staff and Resident Electoral Commissioners, thanking them for their dedication, commitment, and hard work throughout his tenure.