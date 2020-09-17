Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association has congratulated the Federal Government and the Attorney- General of the Federation on the establishment of the proceeds of crime assets recovery Agency.

The senior advocate of Nigeria in a statement personally signed by him said the reasoning behind his congratulatory message to the federal government and the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami is because of his belief that the EFCC is saddled with far too many responsibilities beyond its best capabilities.

The EFCC according to him performs three functions albeit related but unnecessary to concentrate in one Agency- Investigations, prosecution, and Assets recovery.

He further said the standard recommended and indeed prescribed by the Financial Action Task Force, the international agency mandated with proceeds of crime matters, is that these functions vested in EFCC, must be carried out by distinct agencies for competence, efficiency, and transparency.

He concluded that he is fully in support of divesting EFCC from managing assets recovered from proceeds of crime and further divestment of its power to prosecute is necessary to make the anti-corruption strategy more effective