Anambra State Police command has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen who attacked and razed a Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North of the state.

TVC News Nigeria gathered that the attackers had after burning down the station, moved to the quarters where they killed the two personnel in the early hours of Thursday.

The state police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi had dispatched a tactical team for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident

Ikenga said that the bodies of the two policemen had been deposited at a nearby morgue, adding that investigation into the matter had begun.

The Obosi police attack was the first of such incident since new CP Owolabi took over from the immediate past CP, Mr Monday Kuryas.

Security operatives and it’s facilities have been under attacks in recent times, with the latest being the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obosi,Anambra state .