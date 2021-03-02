At least fifty passengers have been abducted by armed Bandits on Tuesday along the Tegina – Minna road in the Rafi Local government of Niger state.

A source told TVC news that the bandits blocked the road at Kundu town a few kilometers from Zungeru town when the three commercial vehicles carrying nine passengers including drivers each rammed into their hands.

The passengers in the three vehicles were abducted and taken to unknown destination while the vehicles were left by the road side.

In another development, armed bandits kidnapped unknown numbers of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area burning five cars and carting away valuables.

While confirming this incident, a senior government official who did not nothing has been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities know the identities of those kidnapped.

In a related development 1 person was also killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in the Shiroro local government on Monday evening.

The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers stealing foodstuff and other valuables items.

All plans to get the Police proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun did not pick his calls.