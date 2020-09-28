Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy has been attacked for the second time.

The latest attack occured on his way back to the State capital Maiduguri from Baga town on Sunday.

Sources say insurgents laid ambush along Monguno- Maiduguri axis and attacked the convoy.

The Governor’s convoy was attacked 2 days ago with a death toll of 15 and several security personnel injured.

Governor Zulum according to report is safely back in Maiduguri with some of his security escorts injured and security vehicles riddled with bullets from the attack.