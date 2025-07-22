Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has been honoured with the prestigious Governor of the Year 2025 award by Blueprint Newspaper during its Annual Public Lecture and Impact Series held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja. This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inf...

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has been honoured with the prestigious Governor of the Year 2025 award by Blueprint Newspaper during its Annual Public Lecture and Impact Series held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information Ibrahim Adam on Tuesday.

The award was presented in recognition of Governor Yusuf’s outstanding commitment to the education sector, having allocated the highest budgetary provision to education among all Nigerian states in 2025.

Governor Yusuf was represented at the event by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, alongside Dr. Haladu Mohammed, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Education Reform, and Dr. Bashir Abdu Muzakkari, the Director General of Kano State Information Technology Development Agency (KANO-ITDA).

According to the organisers, the Kano State Government stood out for prioritizing human capital development through the renovation of dilapidated school structures, the sponsorship of thousands of Kano indigenes for local and international scholarships, and the employment of qualified teachers to strengthen learning in public schools.

Other distinguished awardees at the event include the National Security Adviser, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State—each recognised for their contributions to national development and exemplary leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Sanusi Bature conveyed the appreciation of the Kano State Government and dedicated the award to the people of the state.

He reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to transformative governance with education at its core.

“This recognition is a testimony that our efforts are being seen and appreciated. It is also a reminder that we must continue to serve with sincerity, transparency, and a strong sense of purpose,” Governor Yusuf said.

The Blueprint Impact Series is an annual event that celebrates excellence in public service and recognises individuals and institutions driving positive change across Nigeria.