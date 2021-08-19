A State high court sitting in Owerri Thursday reaffirmed Jude Okeke as the authentic National Chairman Of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

The consequently directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize all correspondence from his faction for the November Governorship Election in Anambra State.

Victor Oye-led APGA in an application, urged the court to stay execution of it’s earlier judgement on the matter and also grant him leave to appeal the judgment.

Giving judgment on the applications, Justice Vivian Isiguzo granted Oye leave to appeal but refused to grant the prayer on stay of execution, rather reaffirmed its earlier judgement on the matter.

Counsel to the third respondent Collins Asikilobi noted that all consequential orders made by the trial court are binding on all parties involved in the matter until the appellate court said otherwise.

COURT DECLARES CHUKWUMA UMEOJI APGA CANDIDATE AGAIN, STRIKES OUT SOLUDO/VICTOR OYE FRESH COURT ACTION TO STOP UMEOJI, BARS INEC FROM REMOVING UMEOJI’S NAME .

… VICTOR OYE, SOLUDO LOSE FRESH LEGAL BATTLE TO NULLIFY UMEOJI’S CANDIDACY AND REMOVAL OF HIS NAME FROM INEC, AS OWERRI HIGH COURT BARS INEC FROM REMOVING UMEOJI’S NAME AS APGA ANAMBRA GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE, STRIKES OUT VICTOR OYE’S COURT ACTION TO VACATE/ARREST IMO STATE HIGH COURT JUDGMENT THAT DECLARED UMEOJI APGA CANDIDATE AND THE OWERRI CONVENTION THAT PRODUCED JUDE OKEKE CHAIRMAN AS VALID.

.., COURT STRIKES OUT OYE, SOLUDO APPLICATION FOR STAY OF EXECUTION OF OWERRI JUDGMENT DECLARING UMEOJI AS APGA CANDIDATE AND OKEKE AS APGA CHAIRMAN, SAYS INEC MUST CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE UMEOJI UNLESS APPEAL COURT RULES OTHERWISE .

.., AS SOLUDO, OYE LEGAL PLOT AGAINST UMEOJI BACKFIRES: COURT PREMISES, ANAMBRA, APGA OFFICE HIT WITH WILD JUBILATION OVER NEWS OF SOLUDO, OYE DEFEAT IN OWERRI BY UMEOJI.

The battle for the Governorship ticket of APGA and the Chairmanship of the Party has swung back in favour of the INEC recognized candidate, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Chief Jude Okeke.

This is following the landmark ruling of the High Court of Owerri today which struck out a fresh Court action Brought by Victor Oye to stop Chukwuma Umeoji and reaffirmed its earlier judgment declaring the Owerri Convention that produced Jude Okeke as APGA Chairman valid and directing INEC to accept and continue to recognize and publish the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji who emerged as APGA Governorship Candidate in Awka as the candidate of the party and to mandatorily include his name in all electoral processes for the Anambra Governorship election.

This ruling was sequel to an application for stay of execution and leave to appeal filed by Chief Victor Oye wherein the court granted him leave to appeal but refused to grant the order for stay of execution but rather went ahead to reaffirm its earlier judgment.

The Court expressly stated that INEC cannot evade its duty to comply with the Orders of the Court declaring Umeoji candidate and therefore has a legal obligation to continue to carry out, obey and comply with the extant, valid and subsisting Judgment of this Court delivered on 28th July, 2021 which declared Umeoji candidate and ordered INEC to continue to recognize him and Jude Okeke pending the determination of the appeal filed by Victor Oye at Appeal Court Owerri.

By today’s ruling, INEC is directly restrained from attempting to remove the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as candidate of APGA from its list as being rumoured that it was under pressure to so do.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal Kano Division had on the 10th of August, 2021 set aside another judgment of the Jigawa High Court which also held that Chief Jude Okeke is National Chairman of APGA and only governorship Congress held by him shall be valid without making any orders as to who should be candidate of the party.

The Kano appeal Court did not delve into finding who between Prof. Charles Soludo and Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji should be the candidate of the party but rather in a controversial judgment and reversal of their earlier ruling that the appeal is statute barred for been pre-election but still set aside the judgment as a nullity for want of fair hearing and lack of jurisdiction without making any consequential order of who is APGA Chairman or Candidate.

The implication of this is that the judgment of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court making direct orders against INEC, the Commission is bound to obey the judgment and continue to maintain the name of Hon. Umeoji as the candidate of APGA for the November 6 Governorship election.