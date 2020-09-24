The Chinese Government has again denied the allegation that it created the coronavirus which is ravaging the world.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying, reiterated the claim on Wednesday.

During the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, United States President, Donald Trump, had urged the body to hold China responsible for the covid-19 pandemic.

“As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague unto the world – China,” Trump had said.

But, China’s President Xi Jinping, told the UN not to allow any country to stigmatize another over Covid-19.

“We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization, and launch a joint international response to beat this pandemic.

“Any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected,” he said

Speaking further, Chunying maintained that Trump’s description of COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus” should be discarded.

“World Health Organisation has made it clear that the naming of a disease should not be associated with a particular country or place.

“Being the first to report the virus does not mean that Wuhan is its origin. In fact, the origin is still not identified.

“Source tracing is a serious scientific matter, which should be based on science and should be studied by scientists and medical experts,” she claimed in an advertorial floated on the Chinese Government’s Twitter handle.

She also debunked the US claim that the virus was constructed by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

” All available evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 is natural in origin, not man-made,” she alleged.