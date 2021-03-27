The two towers along the Damaturu – Maidugiri 330kV Transmission Line have been vandalized by insurgents.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed this on Saturday.

TCN says the incident happened after it had made concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on 24th March, 2021, two months after the first incident.

The incident which occurred at about 5.56am this morning, has again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

According to TCN, the insurgents chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 along the same line route of the other incident.