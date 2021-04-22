Heavily armed bandits have again invaded four communities in Zamfara state leaving at least forty one persons killed and two others wounded.

Those killed are mostly members of the local vigilante group known as Yansakai keeping watch on their communities.

The communities are Kangon Farun Mana, Yardoka, Bayan Banki and Biyabiki in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas

The Bandits stormed the communities early hours of Wednesday and started shooting sporadically in the air to scare the locals before Unleashing Terror On them

Members of the vigilante group who attempted to repel the attack were over powered by the criminals

Police in the state have confirmed the incident, but says troops could not reach out to the scene of the attack as they were not informed in good time due to lack of mobile phone network in the affected areas

The police noted that troops attached to operation Puff Adder II stationed in Magami moved to the locations on foot with a view to forestalling further attacks on neighbouring communities and their response is being awaited to ascertain the level of damage done by the assailants

This development is coming less than twenty four hours hours after members of the local vigilante group repelled another bandits attack on Gidan Zuma Community and killed two of the criminals.