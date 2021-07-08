At least thirteen persons have been abducted by bandits from Ungwan Gimbiya community in Sabo-Tasha, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Again Bandits abduct thirteen persons in Chikun LGA, Kaduna State.The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 11pm on Wednesday and fired shots to scare residents. Sources around the area said about six persons including a landlord and tenants were kidnapped from one house.

This comes barely three days after about 140 students of Bethel Baptist College in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government area were also abducted by bandits.

Advertisement

Youths in Sabon- Tasha took to the streets to protest the attack. They blocked roads causing traffic gridlock.