An African group of professionals called African Professionals Renaissance Network, based in Dakar, Senegal, has chosen governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state as the best performing governor in Nigeria, in the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter sent signed by the Secretary-General, Diouf Bakri Koalack, the group commended the governor’s effort in the fight against the global pandemic.

According to them, his effort as the governor of Kano state, in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is so glaring that even the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control appreciated him openly for all to know and copy.

APREN, as a group of professionals across African countries, beamed its searchlight across some selected African countries and underwent a study on how states respond to the pandemic wave.