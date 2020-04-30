The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has received a third donation of medical equipment and supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The donation is to support COVID-19 response by African Union Member States and it includes 4.6 million masks,

500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 sets of protective clothing, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 temperature guns, 100 body temperature scanners, and 500,000 pairs of gloves.

The Jack Ma Foundation is taking its support for public health in Africa to the next level as it collaborates with Africa CDC to hold a special webinar.