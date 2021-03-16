The National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has stepped down citing old age.

Pa Fasoranti is 95 years old

He has named the former deputy leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo as the acting national leader of the group while the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan,the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East council area, ilesa, Osun state was named the groups deputy leader.

Fasoranti had stepped in as the group leader in year 2008

Fasoranti said this during the groups monthly meeting held in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said the development became necessary as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.