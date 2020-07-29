A new report by the World Bank says that the African Continental Free Trade Area has the potential to increase income to African economies by $450 billion.

According to the report, if the the trade pact is implemeted fully, it could boost regional income by seven per cent and speed up wage growth for women, and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035.

The implementation of the AfCFTA is expected to help the boost trade on the continent and have control of its economic future.

However, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa has forecasts African GDP to decline by 3.2% to -2.8% in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.