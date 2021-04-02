The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be staged in Cameroon from the 9th of January to the 6th of February next year.

This was confirmed at a virtual executive committee meeting of the Confederation of African football, CAF, chaired by recently elected president Patrice Motsepe of South Africa.

The meeting also decided that a draw to divide the 24 qualified teams into six groups will be held on the 25th of June.

23 Countries have qualified for the tournament and the remaining spot will be claimed when the fixture between Benin republic and Sierra Leone is decided.