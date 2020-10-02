The Federal Government has set out plans for the orientation and empowerment of Persons With Disability under the sponsorship of the CBN Micro and Medium Enterprises development fund.It is aimed at improving lives of ordinary Nigerians for social economic development of the nation.

The inclusions of persons with Disabilities in finance schemes has always been a great issue for finance experts in Nigeria as most banks and finance sectors believe they may not do enough to boost the Nation’s economy, but the partnership between Federal Government and the Federal Civil Service Staff with disabilities Co-operation aims to chnage this narrative .

It aimed to set up empowerment programmes and initiatives to enable employment for persons with disabilities so they can earn a living.

Advocacy groups urge disabled people to change their activities through the participating bank.

The consensus amongst Persons with Disabilities is that Nigerians should encourage them to live a dignified life .

Advocacy groups also encourage Nigerians to support Person with Disabilities so they can earn a living and stop going to the streets for help.