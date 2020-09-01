Re-elected President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, has been sworn-in, to serve a five-year term.

The ceremony is holding virtually.

Dr. Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected last week after getting a hundred percent vote of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

AfDB Presidency: Swearing-In Ceremony Of Akinwumi Adesina For Another Term In Office https://t.co/0YYGW4OB4p — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 1, 2020

He is the first Nigerian to be elected and re-elected to serve as the AfDB’s President.

Dr Adesina’s first term in office focused on new agenda for the Bank Group, based on five development priorities known as the High fives: Light up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.